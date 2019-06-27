Bulgari Heads to Westime Beverly Hills to Celebrate its Record-Breaking Watches

In 2014, Bulgari introduced the Octo Finissimo series with two ultra-thin references that firmly established the Italian jeweler in the exclusive world of Swiss watchmaking: One was the thinnest tourbillon in the world, with a 1.95 mm movement and a 5.6 mm case in platinum. The other was the Octo Finissimo Petite Seconds in platinum, which, while not a world record holder, served as proof that Bulgari meant business.

Since then, the Octo series has gone on to set four additional world records for thinness. All five record-setters (and more) will be on display and available for purchase this summer at the first-ever Bulgari Octo Lounge at the new Westime boutique in Beverly Hills.

“We are so proud Bulgari selected Westime as the very first location for a pop-up Octo Lounge concept!” says president Greg Simonian. “We just moved Westime to a new location in Beverly Hills, and before the construction was even complete we knew the rotunda in the center of our boutique would become a special focal point. And Bulgari saw that potential right away, too, and transformed a round space into a spectacular octagon that celebrates the line.”

The lounge will offer more than a static display of timepieces—designed as an interactive experience, it will feature a 360-degree, free access tower display that will feature video content and dedicated touchscreens to digitally tell the story of the watches’ movements and technical breakthroughs.

Among the 10 watches on display and available for purchase will be:

The 2019 Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic, the collection’s fifth world record holder (unveiled this year at Baselworld)

The Octo Finissimo Automatic models, including the latest version, in full black ceramic (another Baselworld 2019 novelty)

Limited edition record breakers Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Automatic and Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater in carbon, both limited to 50 pieces worldwide

Pricing on the models ranges from $13,000 to $160,000.