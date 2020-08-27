Quantcast
// RR One

With a Nod to Millennials, Bulgari Relaunches Its ’90s Aluminum Watch Collection

Six months in the making, the line was conceived at the start of the pandemic.

Bulgari Aluminium Watches Courtesy of Bulgari

When the pandemic hit Europe in March, Bulgari put its best design foot forward and conceived a new collection aimed squarely at millennial buyers. And this week, at Geneva Watch Days, the brand unveiled three new references, in what may be the industry’s fastest rollout ever.

With Bulgari Aluminium, the Swiss watchmaker revisits a trendsetting model that originally came out in 1998. With its unexpected combination of aluminum and rubber, the first Bulgari Aluminium was almost scandalous in its insistence that unconventional materials could, indeed, be luxurious.

Bulgari's 1998 Aluminium Watch Campaign

Bulgari’s 1998 Aluminium Watch Campaign  Courtesy of Bulgari

Twenty-two years later, the choice of material is no longer shocking for a trade accustomed to experimental alloys and high-tech ceramics, but its positioning as an accessible, informal timepiece may still elicit surprise in some corners of the luxury universe.

Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph

Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph  Courtesy of Bulgari

“Fashion and fragrances have done a great job of attracting millennials,” Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin said on a Zoom presentation on Wednesday. “But we’ve been disconnected from millennial expectations when it comes to new luxury. Bulgari Aluminium is part of the innovation that’s answering that call.”

Bulgari Aluminium Watches

Bulgari Aluminium Watches  Courtesy of Bulgari

Bulgari has refined the original model—by reshaping the lugs for a more comfortable fit on the wrist, replacing the quartz movement with an automatic calibre, updating the aluminum alloy on the 40 mm case to be more corrosion resistant and improving on the technical features of the rubber that decorates the bezel and strap. But the sporty design is pure Bulgari.

Bulgari Aluminium Watches

Bulgari Aluminium Watches  Courtesy of Bulgari

Available for pre-order on Sept. 1, in two time-only versions, in a white or black dial and a chronograph edition with a white dial, the Bulgari Aluminium retails for $2,950 and $4,350, respectively.

Babin, who described the collection as “authentic” and “cool,” emphasized that the pricing was designed “to be consistent with millennial resources.”

“Bear in mind: It’s an integrated chronograph—it has extremely good value for money,” he said. “Not only is the design attractive to millennials, but it’s a major novelty that we didn’t have in mind when the year began. We’re trying to show that we’re an adaptive brand, trying to think out of the box. If more brands joined the bandwagon of reconnecting with millennials, this industry for sure would benefit.”

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad