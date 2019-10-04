Bulgari Just Released 39 Luxurious New Watches and We Don’t Even Know Where to Start

Among fans of Bulgari, the Serpenti range of timepieces, with its marriage of Italian design and Swiss engineering, represents the perfect expression of the brand. It’s also the mother of all snake-inspired timepieces and recently gave birth to Serpenti Seduttori, the latest collection to fall under the iconic serpent-themed umbrella.

Although the line, whose name translates as “serpent seductress,” debuted earlier this year at Baselworld, Bulgari made a big splash at the Bulgari Hotel Shanghai in late September, when it presented nine new Serpenti Seduttori models, including the first editions rendered in steel, along with a slew of ladies’ Serpenti and Divas’ Dream high jewelry watches and a whopping 19 men’s line extensions.

Intended for everyday wear, the Seduttori styles combine the very best features of past Serpenti creations: The chief design elements include a drop-shaped head inspired by the Serpenti Tubogas collection, a thinner case embellished with cabochon-cut gemstones (a testament to the Roman jeweler’s 135-year history) and a new flexible bracelet that reinterprets the iconic Serpenti Scaglie motif.

The Serpenti Seduttori models retail between $4,600 and $11,200 in steel and between $22,800 and $99,000 in 18k gold.

The Shanghai presentation also spotlighted eight new Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery secret watches, including a wide cuff bracelet set with black onyx and diamonds (Ref. 103165, €335,000), a sleek 18k rose gold open bracelet set with a smattering of diamonds and two pear-shaped rubellites; and three new Divas’ Dream watches, including an 18k rose gold Finissima Minute Repeater (Ref. 103233, $187,000) and an ornate 18k rose gold skeletonized model adorned with a paper-cut red peacock motif.

Women weren’t the only ones lavished with newness in Shanghai. The event also saw the addition of 19 men’s line extensions, including eight new Octa Roma pieces, such as an 18k white gold and diamond grand complication, seen above, that features a grande and petite sonnerie, minute repeater, tourbillon, perpetual calendar and moon phases (Ref. 103185, $953,000); five new Octo Finissimo models, including a skeletonized platinum tourbillon with a blue ceramic insert (Ref. 103188, $132,000, Ref. 103254 $222,000); and three new Octo L’Originale models.