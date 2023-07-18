Buzz Aldrin Rocks 3 Omegas to Celebrate the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon

On July 16, 1969, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins became the first men to land on the moon, forever cementing the day in the history books. Along with the trio, one other faithful companion was crucial to the mission: the Omega Speedmaster. A couple different references were aboard Apollo 11. Armstrong wore the Ref. ST105.021, notable for its large and thick build with a robust 42mm case and wide-set pushers. Collins wore the Ref. 145.012, which featured even larger and longer pushers. And the model that went to the surface of the moon on the wrist of Buzz Aldrin was the Ref. ST 105.012—the original Moonwatch.

Fifty-four years later, the Speedmaster continues to be synonymous with the first lunar landing and the legend himself, Buzz Aldrin. This year, on the anniversary of that monumental day, Aldrin sported not one not two but three iconic Speedys for the occasion: the Skywalker X-33, the X-33 Marstimer Chronograph and the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Speedmaster that launched four years ago in 2019.

For those asking: on his right wrist is an omega Skywalker x-33 a modern astronaut watch and times the mission time and all… on his left wrist, the Omega X-33 Mars time which has mars time and tracks revolutions and that stuff, then the Apollo 11 50th anniversary which has a… — CEM® (@ChadyMattar) July 17, 2023

The X-33 version of the Speedmaster first debuted in 1998 with the Speedmaster Professional X-33, a hybrid analog-digital watch designed specifically for astronauts and pilots. The Skywalker X-33 and X-33 Marstimer Chronograph are modern variations of the model released in the past few years. The Skywalker X-33 is a hefty yet lightweight 45mm titanium watch with an advanced multi-functional quartz movement, the Omega Caliber 5619, which allows you to display three different time zones, three alarms, chronograph and countdown functions and a perpetual calendar as well as track mission elapsed time and phase elapsed time. The X-33 Marstimer Chronograph offers a similar look and feel in terms of aesthetics with the addition of a dusty red hue on the bezel as a nod to the planet. However, as the name suggests, the X-33 Marstimer Chronograph offers the additional ability to display true solar time at any location on both Earth and Mars.

Truer to the Moonwatch we know and love, the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Speedmaster features the more standard three register layout, 42mm build and stainless steel construction. However, it also comes equipped with some special details. There’s a prominent number “11” at eleven o’clock in place of the baton marker in honor of the Apollo 11 mission and a rendering of Aldrin climbing down into the lunar surface that has been laser-engraved into the subdial and nine o’clock. Flip the watch over, and you’ll find another commemorative engraving on the caseback featuring Aldrin’s footprint on the moon’s surface circled by Armstrong’s legendary quote, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Each model seems like a fitting choice for Alrdin as he reflects on this historic day more than five decades later. We can see why he couldn’t choose just one to commemorate such a special occasion.