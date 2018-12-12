Here’s How Cadillac Is Taking Design Cues from the Watch World

Watchmakers create automotive-inspired timepieces with reliable frequency. On the up side, automotive designers can be influenced by premium timepieces, a synergy best represented by one of Cadillac’s recent concept vehicles.

Revealed at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Escala sedan displays refined

and eye-catching exterior and interior finishes that were inspired by the craft and appeal of fine timepieces. “Every designer looks at watches,” says Andrew Smith, Cadillac’s executive director of global design, who often wears a vintage Heuer Camaro or other collectible numbers. “We look at intricate details and beautifully executed products that have a detailed mix of technology and craftsmanship.”

The Escala’s exterior boasts a variety of metallic accents, some of which subtly reflect horological trends and practices, while others more directly draw a correlation to watches. The sedan’s black grille, for example, is coated with a faint bronze finish, which reflects the light and draws attention to the many three-dimensional, chevron-shaped components of its design. “It’s a very subtle difference, a black grille with bronze highlights and aluminum finishes,” says Laetitia Lopez, a creative designer in Cadillac’s color and trim department. “These are the type of finishes that you can find on watches.”

Elsewhere around the Escala’s exterior, dual finishes on outlining shapes draw a distinct connection to a watch’s physical features and components. “We utilized brushed aluminum with a polished edge to accentuate the precise and sharp lines of the car, just like a watch bezel,” Lopez explains. Inside the Escala, Cadillac’s designers also took inspiration from horologists’ finishing techniques, accenting small knobs with a delicate contrast of finishes like that often found on movement plates. “It’s the intricacy of the details around those knobs that are based on the Mondrian pattern of the Cadillac crest,” says Kathy Sirvio, the design manager for Cadillac’s color and trim department. “The pattern becomes a graphic element, and these buttons and knobs were created tone-on- tone with brushed metal and glossy areas.”