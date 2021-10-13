Carl F. Bucherer and Caran D’Ache Debut a Matching Watch and Pen Just in Time for the Holidays

Watchmaker Carl F. Bucherer and Caran D’Ache, a maker of fine writing instruments, have joined forces to create a unique concept: the luxury gift pack. The box set contains a luxury watch, the Carl F. Bucherer Manero Flyback Signature, and a high-end writing instrument, the Caran d’Ache Signature rollerball pen.

The two heritage brands have several things in common. Both are fully Swiss-made, family-run companies that have been operating for over 100 years—Caran d’Ache has been making writing instruments since 1915, and Carl F. Bucherer has been crafting watches since 1888. Carl F. Bucherer CEO Sascha Moeri adds, “We both create analog products in a digital world.”

The set, of which only 188 will be made, has a commemorative theme, with the title Signature Moments, referring to events that change the trajectory of our lives. “Very often, these important moments in our lives mark the realization of long-held dreams,” says Moeri. “We love the idea of celebrating not only the attainment of a long-held aspiration but also the earlier times in a person’s life that inspired that goal.”

The watch and pen are stylistically matched by the subtle application of colors that represent those used by Caran d’Ache in its pencils. On the Manero Flyback Signature, they appear on the markers. The body of the pen is decorated with hand-lacquered triangles in the same colors. The design is in keeping with the so-called “rainbow” style that has soared in popularity in both watches and jewelry, but as Hubscher points out, “it’s not really rainbow, since a rainbow has six colors and here we use 12 colors from the Caran d’Ache color wheel.”

The dial of the watch is silver, with graphite gray chronograph subdials to match pencil tips. The 43 mm x 14.45 mm case comes in stainless steel, and contains the CFB 1970 automatic caliber with a power reserve of 42 hours. Functions include flyback chronograph and date, along with hours, minutes and small seconds. Each is numbered on the caseback from 01/188 to 188/188. It comes on a grey and red NATO textile strap made of 100% recycled PET plastic, with a calfskin center, along with an additional blue NATO strap.

The pen is rhodium- and silver-coated, with a deep crown-effect guilloché finish. In addition to the color triangles on the body, a thin red line is engraved on the clip as a nod to the red chronograph hour totalizer on the watch. The cap is topped with a lacquered graphite gray hexagonal motif, a reference to the watch’s counters and Caran d’Ache’s graphite pencils. Each also has an engraved number on the writing block, from 001/188 to 188/188.

The watch and pen are packaged in a travel pouch made from eco-friendly materials that fits inside a wooden box. It is priced at $7,200. Of the 188 sets to be made, Moeri says 30 or 40 will make their way to the US, sold in the Bucherer Time Machine flagship on New York’s 57th Street as well as other retail stores that carry Carl F. Bucherer. The set is referred to in the joint press release as the “first project” of their new partnership, so if you don’t get your hands on one of these sets, stay tuned.