Carl F. Bucherer’s New Chronograph Is a Throwback to the 1950s

The Heritage BiCompax Annual is faithful to the 1956 original.

Carl F. Bucherer Heritage Bicompax Annual Calendar Courtesy of Carl F. Bucherer

The 1950s are often looked upon as the golden age of mechanical watchmaking. Not only did the decade witness the birth of mid-century design, it marked the dawn of the sports watch era, two developments that have had far-reaching implications for the watch world.

So it should come as no surprise that Carl F. Bucherer has paid homage to the period in its new Heritage BiCompax Annual, a chronograph directly inspired by a 1956 model in the brand’s archives whose symmetrical BiCompax dial design, with two subdials flanking the longitudinal axis; tachymeter scale; and elongated chronograph push buttons served as a blueprint for the modern reinterpretation.

Carl F. Bucherer Heritage Bicompax Annual Calendar

Carl F. Bucherer Heritage Bicompax Annual Calendar  Courtesy of Carl F. Bucherer

There are, however, some important differences. For starters, unlike the 34 mm case of the original, the 2019 version comes in a 41 mm case available in two versions: a stainless steel model with a silver dial and black totalizators on a structured rubber strap, and a two-tone model in stainless steel with a rose-and-champagne-hued dial and a bezel, push buttons, and crown crafted in 18k rose gold on a cognac-colored calfskin strap.

Each version is limited to 888 pieces, a reference to 1888, the year Carl F. Bucherer was founded in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Another key difference is found in the mechanism. The modern-day chronograph runs on the CFB 1972 caliber automatic movement, which has 42 hours of power reserve and also features an annual calendar function with a large date and month display.

The piece, which retails for $10,500 and is available now, belongs to the brand’s year-old Heritage collection.

ad