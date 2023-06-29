Carl F. Bucherer’s New Limited-Edition Heritage Chronometers Celebrate the Spirit of the 1960s

Today, Carl F. Bucherer continues its 135th birthday celebration with a clean and contemporary revival watch that captures the essence of the 1960s. The newcomer retains a simple, almost utilitarian aesthetic and offers the added bonus of COSC chronometer certification. As an added bonus, CFB is offering the handsome heritage piece in two different metals and four alternative dial configurations.

The Heritage Chronometer is equipped with a classic mesh bracelet that was all the rage in the ’60s and a traditional circular case. In place of the typical yellow-gold construction you might see in a true vintage piece from the era, the watchmaker has opted to finish the watch in either 18-karat rose gold or stainless steel for a more modern feel. Each metal comes with the option of two different dial colors: black lacquer for the stainless steel, brown gradient lacquer for the 18-karat rose gold, or galvanized silver for both.

The 1960s Vintage Chronometer that inspired the new limited editions. Carl F. Bucherer

On the dial, the squared-off hands and index markers have beveled edges that give a subtle three-dimensional effect, while the red arrow tip of the seconds hand adds a pop of color. Each dial variation is perfectly in keeping with the watch’s clean, no-frills appearance. The bracelet is quite understated, too, with a refined mesh that results in a more fluid feel and less chunky look. Inside, you’ll find the automatic CFB 1965.1 caliber with COSC chronometer certification.

Flip the watch over and the caseback reveals a series of engravings that embrace the “heritage” aspect. You have a 1960s-era embossed family crest featuring a swan that symbolizes Bucherer’s hometown of Lucerne and a beech tree that represents the Bucherer family. You’ll also find the date of the manufacturer’s foundation in 1888 and the number within the limited edition.

Limited Edition Heritage Chronometer in 18-karat rose gold with a brown gradient lacquer dial Carl F. Bucherer

The 18-karat rose gold version is produced in just 88 pieces and priced at $19,900, while the stainless steel iteration is made in a limited run of 188 pieces and priced at $5,900. The watch is available starting today via Carl F. Bucherer’s website.