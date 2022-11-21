Carl F. Bucherer’s Manero Line Just Got a New Adventure-Ready Chronograph

Carl F. Bucherer made waves earlier this year with the launch of its latest addition to its Manero family of watches featuring a flyback chronograph function. The model was notable for its more compact proportions, reduced from 43mm to 40mm, for those looking for a technically complex watch in a more modest size. Now, the watchmaker is adding a new variation to the collection with the Manero Central Counter.



This sporty new design has a heftier build and a rugged green color scheme, which offer maximum legibility of the model’s showpiece—its central chronograph minute counter. The combination makes it a watch that’s ideal for avid adventurers.

This chronograph features a 42.5mm stainless-steel case with a black sunray-brushed dial framed by a DLC black bezel. The dial notably showcases an innovative minute track that’s divided into functional sections, making it particularly easy to keep track of elapsed time. Highlighting the various segments of the minute track are different shades of green, which add to the model’s outdoorsy appeal. The subtle green color palette continues onto the black and olive green hybrid rubber strap.

Manero Central Counter Carl F. Bucherer

“The Manero Central Counter is a creative addition to our collection of lifestyle-driven chronographs, for example our newly launched Manero Flyback 40 mm, our Heritage BiCompax Annual collection, or the Patravi TravelTec watches,” Carl F. Bucherer’s CMO Uwe Liebminger said in a statement. “It will excite travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, contemporary urban adventurers and anyone who appreciates innovative, high-performance timepieces.”

Powering the Manero Central Counter is the brand’s automatic CFB 1967 chronograph movement, which is visible through an exhibition caseback. In addition to the stop-second hand, this particular caliber allows for the bonus of the central chronograph minute counter.

A limited edition, only 188 examples of the Carl F. Bucherer Manero Central Counter will be produced. For more information and to request pricing, please visit Carl F. Bucherer’s website.