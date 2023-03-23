Carl F. Bucherer’s Classic Manero Peripheral Watch Now Comes in 6 New Dial Colors

Last week, Carl F. Bucherer continued to build on its new releases for the year with its interpretation of a rainbow watch, embodied in its Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral. The model reflects new design language for the company, first seen in CFB’s initial launch of the year of five all-black editions of the brand’s most popular models. Today, the Swiss watchmaker continues to unveil its fresh approach to watchmaking with the release of six new colorways of its popular Manero Peripheral.

Carl F. Bucherer first introduced its peripheral rotor movement, the caliber CFB A1000, back in 2009. As one of the few manufacturers to design and produce such a movement, CFB’s achievements in peripheral technology has come to be a pillar of the brand. By 2016, the watchmaker had introduced the next evolution of its peripheral rotor automatic movement: the caliber CFB A2050. However, this time, the brand also debuted an entirely new watch to showcase the movement, and thus the Manero Peripheral was born. In the years since, the Manero Peripheral has become a staple of Carl F. Bucherer’s catalog, and now we get a fresh take on the model with six chic color palettes that are ideal not only for spring but also all year round.

Manero Peripheral Carl F. Bucherer

Since its debut seven years ago, the foundation of the Manero Peripheral has remained largely unchanged. It features sweet-spot sizing at 40 mm, a date window conveniently positioned at three o’clock, and a small seconds subdial at six o’clock. Under the hood, you’ll still find the COSC-certified manufacture caliber A2050. However, the first interpretation of the watch was quite simple when it came to styling, with a more traditional combination of dial and strap options. Now, Carl F. Bucherer offers a modern take on the Manero Peripheral with the choice of a silver-white, black, blue, salmon, brown, or green dial and the addition of a sportier hybrid rubber strap. This new look, combined with the highly wearable proportions of the model, makes it the perfect choice for everyday wear.

The all-new Manero Peripheral is priced at $7,900 and is available today. If you’d like to buy one for yourself, head over to Carl F. Bucherer’s website for more details.