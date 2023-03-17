Carl F. Bucherer Added a Rainbow of Gems to Its Latest Tourbillon Watch

Despite the brand’s 135-year history, Carl F. Bucherer is coming into its own and pushing the bounds of its approach to modern watchmaking with its releases in 2023. The year kicked off with the launch of striking black editions of the brand’s five most popular watches and continues now with the latest iteration of its Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral. The all-new Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Paradise highlights the brand’s approach to the rainbow trend against the backdrop of two of its signature peripherally mounted technologies.

The Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral first appeared in Carl F. Bucherer’s catalog in 2018 as a vessel to showcase the brand’s CFB T3000 caliber. This 33-jewel movement features an automatic winding system and a “floating” tourbillon cage, neither of which is mounted on the movement’s main plate nor attached to an overlying bridge. Instead, the shockproof tourbillon is supported peripherally by three ceramic ball bearings and seems to float in space, creating a strikingly unique look on the dial.

With the latest iteration of the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral, this inventive tourbillon display is further highlighted by the combination of a full-spectrum bezel containing 40 baguette-cut gemstones, including tsavorites, sapphires and rubies, and gemstone index markers. Every gemstone has been painstakingly selected to ensure each one merges seamlessly with the next and matches the corresponding stones on the dial. The contrasting black backdrop of the sunray dial and rubber strap further enhance the prominence of the complication and rainbow design. As an added layer of texture and color, Carl F. Bucherer has chosen 18-karat rose gold for the case and hands.

The all-new Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Paradise is priced at $152,000 and is available in a limited run of just 18 pieces. For more information and to purchase this exceptional piece, head over to Carl. F Bucherer’s website.