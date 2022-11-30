Bucherer Just Launched a New Interactive App That Lets You Design Your Own Custom Watch

When it comes to watches, customization has often been a luxury reserved for a select few: those who have the ultimate connections to a brand, who can pony up millions for a bespoke item and who are willing to wait years for that dream timepiece to come to fruition. In other facets of luxury, customization is far more common, and slowly but surely, it seems watchmakers are starting to follow the pack, making personalization a more standard part of their business models. One such brand leading the charge is Carl F. Bucherer, which just launched the CFB Mastery Lab today.

Creating your own personalized Bucherer watch begins with an interactive app and a few clicks of a button. Here, you can choose your case, dial, movement, oscillation weight and other components, such as hour markers or a chiming mechanism. Altogether, the program offers about 100 different combinations, and if all the components are in stock, your watch may arrive at your doorstep in a few short months.

But don’t be afraid to think big. The Swiss manufacture has executed all kinds of requests for its timepieces, from a watch dial made of meteorite that was color-matched to the owner’s car to a watch face displaying lyrics from the Swiss national anthem in a phosphorescent finish that’s invisible in the daytime.

Watch components for the Carl F. Bucherer in-house movement CFB MR3000 minute repeater. Carl F. Bucherer

Still, the CFB Mastery Lab is more than just an app that lets you play with hundreds of custom options for your Manero or Heritage Tourbillon Double Peripheral. It’s a full service extension of the brand with its own workshop and team of designers and watchmakers at Carl F. Bucherer’s manufacturing facilities in Lengnau and headquarters.

“Today’s customers enjoy living out their fantasies in everything from online avatars to creating a unique color for their new car or adding stitched monograms to its seats, and also when it comes to luxury goods,” says Uwe Liebminger, CFB’s CMO. “As a consequence, they cultivate a more emotional connection to possessions when they can put their own stamp on them. Having been quietly accommodating more and more special requests, we realized that a one-of-a-kind individualization experience would give customers what they expect from a contemporary watch manufacturer and cement our reputation for inventiveness and ingenuity.”

Carl F. Bucherer quietly hosted a pilot launch of the CFB Mastery Lab at Watches & Wonders earlier this year, then put the program on display in select markets during an international roadshow. After months of testing the lab, the brand has opened it to the public today. You can check it out and start designing your next watch right on the Carl F. Bucherer website.