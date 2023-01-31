Carl F. Bucherer Just Dropped Striking Black Editions of Its 5 Most Popular Watches

Carl F. Bucherer kicks off its 135th birthday celebration today by releasing a capsule collection that represents a thoroughly modern interpretation of the brand’s history.

Now in its third generation of family leadership, CFB commemorates over a century of tradition with newly reimagined variations of five of its best-selling models: the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Black; the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black; the Manero Peripheral BigDate Black; the Manero Flyback Black; and the Heritage BiCompax Annual Black. Two of the timepieces—the Manero Flyback Black and Heritage BiCompax Annual Black—will become permanent fixtures in the brand’s catalog, while the three other highly complex variations, which showcase the watchmaker’s expertise in the realm of peripheral technology, are only available in limited quantities. As the names suggest, the overriding theme of the capsule collection is an all-black appearance, achieved with forged carbon in the limited-edition models and DLC-coated stainless steel in the unlimited iterations.

Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black Carl F. Bucherer

The highlight of the capsule is arguably the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black. Thanks to CFB’s new COSC-certified caliber A2055, you can track every day—even in leap years—without adjustment until 2100. Visible through an exhibition caseback, the A2055 is just as handsome as it is functional, with a disc of aventurine and two small hand-engraved moons in white gold.

“The perpetual calendar complication with the correction-free indication of date, day, month, and moon phase is a great technical challenge, but it also ties in nicely with humanity’s relationship to time,” says Samir Merdanovic, Carl F. Bucherer’s chief technology officer. “Our calendar, which goes back to Pope Gregory XIII in the sixteenth century, is quirky, and when we create a mechanical watch that can handle inconsistent month lengths without correction, we watch enthusiasts get very excited. And we’ve presented it in a breathtaking design.”

Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black Carl F. Bucherer

Today, Carl F. Bucherer is debuting each model of its 135th anniversary capsule collection in a different city that has played a significant role in the brand’s history. The launch began in Tokyo with computer-generated influencer Imma Gram and has continued every two hours from Shanghai to Zurich then London, culminating in the release of the fifth model in New York City with fashion influencer Ryan Clark.

Available now on CFB’s website, the Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral Black is limited to just 30 pieces and priced at $60,900; the Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar Black, with 88 available models, has a $36,700 price tag; and the Manero Peripheral BigDate Black is available for $22,900, with 188 limited-edition pieces. Alternatively, you can snag the Manero Flyback Black for $8,100 or the Heritage BiCompax Annual Black for $8,800.