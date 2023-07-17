Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Wore an Otherworldly Rolex Daytona to Accept His Trophy

Carlos Alcaraz showed skill and style beyond his years during the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Spanish tennis star defeated seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic after nearly five hours on the court, then accepted the championship trophy wearing an otherworldly Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

The timepiece in question, Ref. 116519 LN, features an 18-karat yellow-gold case, a black Cerachrom bezel, and a striking meteorite dial. This extraterrestrial material comes from the heart of an asteroid or possibly even a planet that exploded in outer space over 1 million years ago. Meteorite dials have been a fixture of the Rolex portfolio for several years, but the material was discontinued for the Cosmograph Daytona models last March. As such, watches like Alcaraz’s have become a hot commodity and skyrocketed in price on the secondary market. (We found one for $96,999 and another for $125,000 to give you an idea.)

Alcaraz and Djokovic pose with their trophies (and wrist candy) after the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. Frey/TPN/Getty

The dial isn’t the only cool part, either. The watch sports the Daytona’s recognizable tachymetric scale engraved on the bezel and a triple-register chronograph display with a 30-minute counter, a 12-hour counter, and a seconds counter. It is powered by the Crown’s in-house caliber 4130 and has an approximate power reserve of 72 hours. It is also water resistant to 330 feet (100 meters). Another highlight is the elegant black Oysterflex band.

Alcaraz’s impeccable taste in wrist candy shouldn’t be entirely unexpected. The current world number, who has won two Grand Slams to date, signed on with Rolex as a brand ambassador at age 18. He also famously sported another gorgeous Daytona after winning his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year. Clearly, he’s a Rolex guy.

Djokovic wearing his Hublot Big Bang Integrated Green Ceramic. Getty/Hublot

Djokovic, on the other hand, was repping Hublot on Sunday. The 36-year-old Serbian tennis pro put on a limited-edition Big Bang to accept his runner-up prize. This piece features a 42 mm case, bezel, and bracelet made from satin-finished and polished green ceramic. It also sports a striking skeleton dial that showcases Hublot’s HUB1280 UNICO integrated self-winding chronograph. Limited to 250 examples, the model is priced at $24,100. A Hublot ambassador since 2021, Djokovic wore a Big Bang Meca-10 Ceramic Blue at the French Open last month. That win helped him achieve the all-time record of 23 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

These two gents are clearly at the top of both their tennis and fashion game.