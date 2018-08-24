// RR One

Cartier’s Drive Collection Welcomes Two New Slim Models

These steel and yellow-gold timepieces belong to the watchmaker’s Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat series.

Cartier Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat and Tank Cintree watches

Beginning September 1, Cartier’s two-year-old Drive collection of dress watches for men will welcome two new models—the Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat in steel and the Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat in 18-karat yellow gold—expanding a line that was hailed as a tour de force in classic watchmaking when it was introduced in 2016.

In keeping with Cartier’s long-standing tradition of making watches with distinctive case shapes—from the classic, rectangular Tank to the curvy, surreal-looking Crash—the Drive is distinguished by a cushion-shaped silhouette. The automotive-inspired collection has aptly been described as elegant, refined, and masculine.

The Drive Extra-Flat came online in 2017. Unveiled at last year’s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva in January in white- and rose-gold variations, the models became available in April 2017. The watchmaker used SIHH 2018 as a platform to introduce an expansion to the slim range to include the two new pieces that will be available online and in store next month.

The cushion-shaped case of the Drive Extra-Flat measures 38 mm high by 39 mm wide. More important, of course, is its thickness—just 6.6 mm. That may not beat the world record for thinness in a mechanical watch—that honor belongs to the Piaget Altiplano 900P, whose case measures a wispy 3.65 mm—but it’s pretty darn slender.

The Extra-Flat’s discreet aesthetic details include polishing on the bezel and top of the lugs, brushed sides, a silvered dial, and blued-steel sword-shaped hands.

Powered by Calibre 430 MC, a hand-wound movement with a 36-hour power reserve, the Extra-Flat is competitively priced. The gold model, which comes on a sleek gray alligator leather strap and features a sapphire on its octagonal crown, retails for $15,400, while the steel model comes on a blue alligator leather strap, boasts a synthetic spinel on its octagonal crown, and retails for $5,600.

