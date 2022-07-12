This Rare All-Ceramic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Could Fetch up to $250,000 at Auction

Phillips wants to help you up your accessories game this summer.

The auction house is holding two online-only sales in July dedicated to watches and jewelry, respectively.

Taking place from July 21 to 27, the Hong Kong: Watches Online Auction I will feature 113 collectible timepieces from renowned watchmakers such as Patek Philippe, Rolex and A. Lange & Söhne, to name but a few.

The star lot, however, comes courtesy of Audemars Piguet. The Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in question is one of the coveted all-ceramic additions released in 2017. The sleek 41 mm wristwatch, known officially as Ref. 26579CE, features a grande tapisserie dial with day, date, month, astronomical moon and leap-year indicators. Both the case and the bracelet are made from hardwearing yet lightweight black ceramic.

One of the most sought-after models in the world of watchmaking, the piece has been spotted on the wrist of Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and Ed Sheeran. As such, Phillips expects the rarity will hammer for between $127,000 and $250,000 at auction.

Other highlights include a limited-edition platinum Lange 1 Tourbillon that is one of only 150 examples in existence and a stainless-steel Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel that has been double-signed by Tiffany & Co.

As no watch auction is complete without a Rolex, there is also a rare GMT-Master II on offer that is dripping with blue sapphires and white diamonds.

The Jewels: Online Auction, which is running from July 22 to 28, will include classic and contemporary pieces from an array of luxury houses, along with an assortment of both colored and colorless diamonds. The sale will be led by a gorgeous 2.39-carat Colombian emerald ring that is expected to fetch between $38,500 and $65,000. Another standout is an 86.22-carat aquamarine and diamond ring by Alexander Laut that could realize up to $9,600.

“Both sales offer an extensive range of options for avid collectors and enthusiasts alike to acquire exquisite luxury collectibles to brighten up your summer,” the auction house said in a statement.

Apparently, ’tis the season for bling, folks.