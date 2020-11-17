Chopard’s New Limited Edition Alpine Eagle Watch Was Specially Made for This NYC Boutique

Chopard is banking on the success of its Alpine Eagle steel sports model, released last year, and so is one of its key U.S. retailers. Wempe’s Fifth Avenue boutique in Manhattan has created a limited-edition version of the watch with a new Vals Grey silver-hued dial, blue hands and Roman numeral hours to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the retailer’s flagship store.

“When the Alpine Eagle first launched in the Fall of 2019, we hosted an intimate dinner for our clients to celebrate, and since then, we have continued to experience strong sales with the model,” Ruediger Albers, Wempe’s long-time president, who has spent 30 years at the helm of the NYC boutique, told Robb Report. “Even throughout the pandemic, the Alpine Eagle has performed tremendously, with replenishments even taking several weeks.”

Albers added that the blue-dial Alpine Eagle has been, unsurprisingly, its bestseller. The hue has been increasingly popular across all brands. The Vals Grey iteration was conceived by both Chopard and Wempe and is a standout addition to the roster, but only top clients will be able to get their hands on one.

The two companies have a long history together. When the German retailer opened its doors on 700 Fifth Avenue in 1980, Chopard was among its first retail partners and the brand specially created a watch to herald the store opening. The two-tone gold and steel bracelet 5th Avenue model came with an octagonal-shaped dial. The watch has a similar aesthetic to the Alpine Eagle, although the bracelet and case design are completely different. But to bring their history full circle, Chopard accented the limited-edition Alpine Eagle with “5th Avenue” engraved on the caseback and added “Wempe” to the dial.