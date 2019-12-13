Chopard Gets Serious Screen Time on Ryan Reynolds in Michael Bay’s New Action Film, ‘6 Underground’

When director and producer Michael Bay’s newest action flick, 6 Underground, premieres on Netflix on Dec. 13, keen-eyed observers will note that Ryan Reynolds’ character, code-named One, is a fan of Chopard.

The film’s premise—a rogue billionaire convinces a squad of six elite operators to fake their own deaths so they can anonymously battle the world’s most dangerous criminals—sets the stage for Bay’s signature action sequences. Between the head-spinning cuts, dramatic explosions, and complicated frames, it’ll take some deft use of the pause button to catch the exact models on One’s wrist. Below, we’ve listed the pieces to look for:

The 18k white gold chronometer-certified L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer from Chopard’s Haute Horlogerie collection, with its ultra-thin automatic movement, hand guilloché dial, hinged case back and “Poinçon de Genève” quality hallmark, is one way the character conveys his refinement.

Some of the film’s more daring sequences, however, call for a sportier look. Two pieces from the Mille Miglia collection—the GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale and the Classic Chronograph—fit the bill.

Actress Mélanie Laurent also gets a slice of the watch action: Her character, known as Two, wears the Mille Miglia Racing Colours chronograph with a “Speed Yellow” dial.

“Chopard has been a long supporter of cinema, thanks to our partnership with the Cannes Film Festival and some associations with other films,” says co-president Caroline Scheufele. “A product placement brings a lot of visibility to the brand and our products, of course, especially if they are part of an inspiring movie. In this case, this release on Netflix will certainly boost visibility.”

The Michael Bay production is also a platform for Chopard’s most glamorous necklace, a diamond-set scene-stealer named the “Garden of Kalahari.” Strung with three magnificent stones cut from the 342-carat, D-flawless “Queen of Kalahari” rough diamond—a 50-carat brilliant-cut, 26-carat heart-shape and 25-carat pear-shape—the necklace is impossible to miss: According to Chopard, it “sparkles radiantly at the heart of the plot.”