This New Chronoswiss Regulator Watch Has Unmistakable Nods to Automotive Racing

Take one look at the new Regulator Classic Carbon Racer from Chronoswiss and its motorsport heritage is clear. A dial bearing a red and black guilloché pattern rendered in ultra-thin carbon mesh—designed to evoke a car’s speedometer—is the giveaway, but other details, such as a skeletonized seconds dial that owes its inspiration to the perforated look of a racing car rim, complete the automotive aesthetic.

The brand’s relationship with motorsport dates back to 2009, when, in partnership with Audi, it introduced the limited edition Chronoswiss Tachoscope, to celebrate the German carmaker’s 100th anniversary.

“Chronoswiss has always had a special connection and inclination towards cars and motor sport, maybe originating in the fact that both watches and cars can be described as mechanical pleasures,” says Oliver Ebstein, CEO and owner of Chronoswiss AG. “This has resulted in some extraordinary timepieces within our history, often created in cooperation with automotive brands or sponsoring engagements, such as the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Edition or the Kitzbühel Alpine Rally series. With the Regulator Classics Carbon Racer, we are proud to present another motor sport-inspired wristwatch to follow this tradition.”

The back of the model’s sturdy 41 mm stainless steel case—water-resistant to 100 meters—has a sapphire crystal that offers a glimpse of its automatic movement, the C.295 caliber. (The exhibition caseback was, in fact, one of Chronoswiss’ pioneering achievements.) In addition to a power reserve of 40 hours, the movement has been modified in-house to include a regulator display with three separate, highly legible indications for hours, minutes and seconds, a feature signature to the brand. Also signature is the model’s distinctive online-like crown.

What’s more, the hour and minute hands—in a new triangle-shaped “Trigono” silhouette—are coated with Super-LumiNova, ensuring the timepiece is legible night and day.

The Regulator Classic Carbon Racer retails for $4,750.