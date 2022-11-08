Collective Horology Unveils an Exclusive Timepiece With Independent Watchmaker Armin Strom

Collective Horology was founded in 2018 with the mission to create collaborative watches for enthusiasts. In just four years, it has unveiled an array of custom timepieces with horological heavyweights such as Zenith, H. Moser & Cie, Urwerk and IWC. Now it’s joining forces with one of the little guys.

As part of its Portfolio Series, which specifically highlights independent watchmaking, Collective has partnered with Armin Strom for an exclusive piece of wrist candy. For the unversed, Armin Strom is an up-and-coming “indie” with deep roots in the craft. Armin Storm opened his eponymous atelier in the ’60s, then handed over the label to master watchmaker Claude Greisler and businessman Serge Michel in 2006 upon his retirement. In 2009, the duo opened a fully integrated manufacturer in Switzerland and launched their first in-house movement.

For the Collective collab, Armin Strom built on the design of its Gravity Equal Force model. As the world’s first automatic watch with constant force transmission, it was quite the starting point. The new P.03 is equipped with a unique variation of the Gravity Equal Force movement. This architecture delivers consistent power to the balance wheel to ensure flawless precision.

Collective Horology x Armin Strom Gravity Equal Force P.03. Collective Horology

The watch is rightly centered around showcasing the impressive functionality of the ASB19 movement. It features a striking openworked dial with two green displays. It is also the first model in the Armin Strom line to sport a 41 mm titanium case, Super-LumiNova coating on the numbers and mirror-polished indexes.

The piece also reflects Collective and Armin Strom’s shared passion for the outdoors and is at once beautiful and functional. “It’s not a sport watch, but based on its construction and design, I wouldn’t shy away from wearing it places I wouldn’t dream of taking other haute horlogerie watches,” Collective Horology’s cofounder Asher Rapkin said. “It’s not dainty. This rare, high-end watch will look great worn outdoors.”

The Gravity Equal Force P.03 is available exclusively to new and existing members of Collective Horology. It’s offered as a numbered, limited edition of just 30 pieces and priced at $25,000. If you’re not yet a member of Collective Horology, you can apply via the company’s website.