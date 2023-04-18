Collective Horology and Czapek & Cie Team Up on a New Watch With a Blistering Blue Enamel Dial

Collective Horology is back with another striking timepiece.

Founded in 2018, the company is focused on developing collaboratively designed creations with watch enthusiasts in mind. Within just five years, its work has extended to horological brands such as IWC, Urwerk, and, most recently, Armin Strom. Now, for the fourth installment of its Portfolio Series, which aims to elevate independant watchmakers, Collective Horology is releasing the Antarctique P.04 “Lanikai” with Czapek & Cie.

Czapek & Cie traces its roots back to 1845, when Francois Czapek founded his eponymous brand. Revived in 2015, it took less than a decade for the company to reestablished itself in the industry thanks to its blend of traditional horological craft with modern movement architecture.

The impetus for Czapek and Collective’s first collaboration was the iconic sports watch, with its classic stainless-steel build and integrated bracelet. However, we see Czapek’s touch with the unique addition of a beautiful blue enamel dial, which adds a contrast of refinement and helps to elevate an otherwise rugged design.

Collective Horology x Czapek & Cie Antarctique P.04 “Lanikai” Czapek & Cie

The striking aquamarine hue draws inspiration from the unique quality of water found on Hawaii’s shores and took three years of creative development to perfect. The idea came from Gabe Reilly, cofounder of Collective, who studied at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and proposed a dial design that would evoke the archipelago’s iconic shoreline.

“Our goal with the P.04 Lanikai was to create a sports watch that honors Hawaii’s rich tradition of watersport—from surfing to outrigger canoeing—by capturing the unique quality of its waters,” Reilly says.

With this notion in mind, Czapek and famed enameller Donzé Cadrans began prototyping to create a dial that would capture not only the color but also the texture, motion and reflection of light and shadow dancing on the waves of the Pacific.

Asher Rapkin, cofounder of Collective, expressed his admiration for the result, saying, “I knew this was a watch that offered a modern perspective on the brand’s classical roots. The design of this dial demonstrates how flexible a platform it is, capable of taking the wearer away from their location to the warm beaches of Hawaii while still showcasing incredible horological skill.”

Collective Horology x Czapek & Cie Antarctique P.04 “Lanikai” Czapek & Cie

Inside the watch, you see that incredible horological skill in Czapek’s in-house SXH5 caliber. It features a recycled platinum micro rotor, a series of seven skeletonized bridges whose shape is inspired by both the XIX century pocket watches and by the brand’s Faubourg de Cracovie chronograph’s rotor.

The Antarctique P.04 “Lanikai” is a limited edition that offers just 50 pieces and can be purchased exclusively through Collective Horology. Priced at $26,500, it’s available for pre-order today, with delivery expected in August 2023. To grab one for yourself, you can head to Collective Horology’s website.