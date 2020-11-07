Inside a Secretive Silicon Valley Collective Obsessed With the Finest Watches

Admissions for new members, which is based on an application process that began this year, opens with each launch of a new collaborative watch. While Rapkin and Reilly want to maintain a level of exclusivity, the pair insist acceptance is not about elitism. “We have Seiko collectors and others that collect Greubel Forsey,” Reilly says. “We focus on a few key questions: Are you already a member of a community? What is it that draws you to collecting? What is it that you feel you will bring to the Collective community?” Which means if you have a valuable perspective—not just a well-stocked vault—Collective just might accept your friend request.