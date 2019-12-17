Corum’s Newest Watches Are Made From the Ancient World’s Most Sought-After Metal

In late 2018, Corum introduced a new collection called Lab 01 to accommodate timepieces that didn’t fit within the brand’s signature Admiral or Golden Bridge lines. Positioned as a juxtaposition of heritage elements and cutting-edge mechanics, the line now welcomes two new models that perfectly embody Lab 01’s hybrid ethos.

For starters, the pieces—blue and green versions of the Heritage Corum Lab 01 Damascus—are encased in Damascus steel, the forged steel used for the blades of expert swordsmen in the ancient world. Distinguished by its trademark patterns, the alloy has been sought after throughout history for its extreme hardness and superplasticity (meaning it doesn’t shatter). And yet to look at the watches is to admire timekeeping at its most futuristic: From the tonneau-shaped skeletonized cases to the hour and minute hands filled with Super-LumiNova to a black DLC treatment on the Damascus steel, the watches feature ultra-contemporary styling.

“Part of Corum’s DNA is to use cutting edge mechanics and a mixture of the old and new,” says Boon Chong Soon, global sales and marketing director of Montres Corum. “We selected Damascus steel for this futuristic watch collection, as it has been around for hundreds of years and it seemed like the perfect blend of the past with the future. Damascus steel has never really been explored in the field of watchmaking although some other brands have used it, but not in a full-fledged collection.”

The Heritage Corum Lab 01 Damascus models are equipped with caliber CO 410, a curved, barrel-shaped skeleton movement designed specifically for the 39.89 mm x 55 mm case and offering 50 hours of power reserve. The dials are accented with blue or green details, while rubber inserts in a matching color decorate the sides of the cases.

Available in a limited edition of 99 pieces, each of the Heritage Corum Lab 01 Damascus models retails for $16,800. (Two versions in Titanium are also being offered with red or white accents for $13,800.)

But wait—there’s more! For those who like Corum’s experimental side, stay tuned for another infusion of newness in spring 2020.

“As we want to continue to push boundaries further, after Baselworld next year we will be launching the Lab 02 Collection, which will be completely different from the Lab 01 Collection,” Soon says, “with limited editions highlighting an advancement in materials with a brand new usage.”