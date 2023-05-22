Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Sapphire-Encrusted $700,000 Jacob & Co. Watch

Soccer legend and avid watch aficionado Cristiano Ronaldo showed off another unique timepiece from his collection: a $700,000 Brilliant Flying Tourbillon watch in blue sapphire from Jacob & Co.

The man with more Instagram followers than any other person on the planet shared the blue beauty on his IG Stories Monday while enjoying his cup of morning coffee. The Brilliant Flying Tourbillon is covered from the front and back in anti-reflective sapphire crystals. The dial is invisibly set with baguette-cut precious stones. Ronaldo’s version features a blue alligator strap.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Stories/@cristiano

It’s the latest in a series of flashy Jacob & Co. watches Ronaldo has proudly shown off recently. The brand ambassador was just in Saudia Arabia for the brand’s store opening (its biggest ever, in fact) where he posted his new “Heart Of CR7 Baguette” timepiece, one of four new watches featuring the soccer pro.

He’s also the owner of a one-of-a-kind Caviar Flying Tourbillon “Tsavorites.” The dazzling custom timepiece gets its name from the green gemstones that cover almost all of its surfaces. That watch’s striking hue was chosen as an ode to Saudi Arabia, the country Ronaldo moved to earlier this month after signing with the soccer club Al Nassr.

Late last year, the company unveiled a pair of watches it designed in collaboration with Ronaldo—the rose gold Flight of CR7 and the stainless-steel Heart of CR7. There are two variants of each watch—one with diamonds, the other without—each of which is limited to 99 pieces and priced between $34,988 and $181,331. (Ronaldo has worn jersey number 7 for club and country for most of his career, and CR7 is also the name of his fashion label.)

Company founder Jacob Arabo first met Cristiano Ronaldo 20 years ago, when the player was a rising star. They developed a friendship and then a business partnership in which Jacob & Co creates timepieces inspired by the player.