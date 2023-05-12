Cristiano Ronaldo Shows off Jacob & Co. Watch in Saudi Arabia

Luxury jewelry and watchmaker Jacob & Co. recently opened its biggest store ever in Saudi Arabia, and brand ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo was there to celebrate by donning his latest wrist candy.

The Portuguese soccer star attended the store’s opening event in Riyadh last week, and posted his emerald-colored gift on Instagram. He also posted a picture with Jacob Arabo, founder of the international luxury brand.

Ronaldo’s new “Heart Of CR7 Baguette” timepiece is actually one of four new watches featuring the soccer pro. Valued at $117,000, it features a diamond-set bezel, a colored crown, and an image of Ronaldo himself behind one of its two pillars. It also shows a skeleton barrel cover shaped like a soccer ball, and a tainted sapphire crystal caseback with an image of Ronaldo sporting his lucky number 7 jersey. Ronaldo, of course, is no stranger to the brand— he previously received another Jacob & Co watch with hundreds of brilliant green gemstones.

The new Jacob & Co store is located on Olaya Street, one of Riyadh’s main arteries, and spans 220 square meters (about 2,400 square feet). The company has shops on all continents, and at least 10 more openings are planned this year including locations in Mumbai, Hong Kong, Macao, and Bahrein.

Jacob & Co.

Ronaldo is now a member of the new Saudi Pro League, which is reportedly also courting another major soccer star. Lionel Messi could get paid $400 million to play for the league in a deal that might become the most lucrative salary in the history of football (Ronaldo is reportedly making around $200 million).



In March, Robb Report covered another staggering Jacob & Co. release: a $20 million yellow diamond watch designed for billionaires. If Messi’s bonkers contract does become a reality, maybe he’ll be the first to snap it up.