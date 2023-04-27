From Custom Pendants to Engraved Bracelets, 12 Jewelry Gifts That Will Make Mother’s Day Even More Meaningful

Let’s face it: Moms are prone to feeling sentimental—about their kids, other people’s kids and the state of the world in general. So why not lean into all that emotion by buying her a jewel rich with meaning?

Whether it’s a pendant engraved with her child’s doodles or a pair of earrings whose proceeds go to reduce gun violence, the gifts highlighted below are guaranteed to make the moms and mom figures in your life tear up—in a good way!

Harwell Godfrey Charity Heart Pendant

Harwell Godfrey Charity Heart Pendant Harwell Godfrey

Designer Lauren Harwell Godfrey introduced her Charity Heart pendant series in 2020, donating 100 percent of proceeds to nonprofit organizations that resonate with her ethos. Profits from this pink opal talisman heart pendant go to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for mothers around the world. $2,750; harwellgodfrey.com

HIE Heirlooms of Hawai‘i Aloha Nui Bracelet

HIE Aloha Nui Bracelet Doug Falter

Inspired by a centuries-old Hawaiian tradition, HIE’s new 18k gold, diamond-accented bangle bracelets are designed to be inscribed with children’s names and handed down to them when they come of age. $4,800; Hiehawaii.com

Jenna Katz Custom Coin Pendant

Jenna Katz Custom Coin Pendant Jenna Katz

The L.A.-based designer makes it possible to immortalize your child’s scribbles or favorite sayings in one of her hand-engraved, solid-gold Custom Coin pendants. A portion of proceeds from each pendant sale goes to charities working to reduce gun violence. Starting at $4,450; jennakatz.co

Jessie V E Fam on the Moon Necklace

Jessie V E Fam on the Moon Necklace Jessie V E

Memorialize members of your family in a line of oval and round diamonds set in platinum and perched on an 18k gold crescent moon in this “Fam on the Moon” necklace from British designer Jessie Evans. Think large ovals for parents, small ovals for children and round diamonds for pets. $8,558; jessieve.com

Kwiat Cobblestone Locket

Kwiat Cobblestone Locket

A scattering of fancy-shape diamonds lends this sleek 18k gold locket necklace a modern vibe, but the history behind the classic style—which allows you to carry a photo of someone special inside—is as traditional as jewelry gets. $5,600; kwiat.com

Marrow Fine Initial Enamel Signet Ring

Marrow Fine Initial Enamel Signet Rings

Personalize this chic enamel signet ring with mom’s initial, or your own, in Marrow Fine’s distinctive Gothic-style lettering. Available in 14k yellow, white, or rose gold, the piece can also be worn on the pinky, for moms with a dash of irreverence. $1,200; marrowfine.com

Natalia Pas Sentiment Pendant

Natalie Pas Pendants

Designed to honor a loved one who has passed, Miami-based Natalia Pascual’s Sentiment pendant is intended to hold something of meaning inside, such as the ashes of a loved one. Handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and customized with your favorite gem, the piece is rich with significance. Starting at $5,000; nataliapas.com

Octavia Elizabeth x The Stax x Mother Lovers Baby Parachute Bracelets

Octavia Elizabeth x The Stax Mother Lover Parachute Bracelets

The L.A.-based jeweler Octavia Elizabeth and The Stax jewelry advisory have teamed up to raise awareness about maternal health in the United States with a capsule collection of bright red mommy-and-me Baby Parachute bracelets in 18k yellow gold with red silk and diamonds, adjustable for both child and adult. Proceeds from each sale go entirely to the nonprofit Mother Lovers, which offers therapy to mothers who don’t have the means for proper pre and postpartum care. The capsule will be available on the Octavia Elizabeth site from early May through August. $275-$350; Octavia Elizabeth

Renato Cipullo Amore Lettera Chain

Renato Cipullo Amore Lettera Chain Renato Cipullo

You can spell out a family saying or your kids’ names with Renato Cipullo’s Amore Lettera chain. Composed of links forming letters in a font designed by the Italian jeweler in the 1970s, the 18k gold chains read “Love” in different languages but can be customized in any length and with any letters. $6,400; renatocipullodesigns.com

Retrouvaí Flying Pig Studs For Everytown

Retrouvai Flying Pig Stud Earrings MishaTc

These small but mighty 14k gold Flying Pig stud earrings from L.A.-based Retrouvaí help promote gun safety, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Moms Demand Action, whose parent company, Everytown for Gun Safety, is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. The studs are handmade in Los Angeles and sold as singles or pairs. $695; retrouvai.com

Tabayer Oera Mini Pendant

Tabayer Oera Mini Pendant Tabayer

If you buy an Oera mini pendant on Tabayer.com between now and December 31, the brand will donate $1,000 to Every Mother Counts. That’s not all, however. The brand produces all its jewelry in 18k Fairmined gold sourced from artisanal mining organizations that are committed to ethical and sustainable protection. Style and substance in equal measure. $2,200; tabayer.com

Valery Brinda Chapter Bracelet

Valery Brinda Chapter Bracelet Gold

New moms may still have the paper hospital ID bracelet they received when they went into labor, but they can now upgrade it with Valery Brinda’s luxurious 18k gold or platinum version. Adorned with diamonds and a playful tassel closure, the Chapter bracelet can be engraved on the top or underside of the ID plaque to mark the start of a woman’s journey into motherhood. $12,950 for gold, $14,250 for platinum; valerybrinda.com