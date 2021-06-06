Meet the Ice Cold Pepsi, a Customized Rolex GMT-Master II Set With 20 Carats of Diamonds

As interest in one-of-a-kind timepieces continues to grow, watchmakers and jewelers alike are having fun modernizing bestselling models.

To wit: London-based jeweler 777 has released a customized Rolex GMT-Master II set with 20 carats of brilliant-cut pave diamonds. These cover the model’s 40mm case and its Oyster bracelet, including the clasp. The watch, appropriately nicknamed “Ice Cold Pepsi”, features an eye-catching bezel set with orange and blueish-green fancy-cut stones in place of the standard ceramic. You’ll also find gems swapped in for each hour marker—except, of course, at 3 o’clock, where the signature Rolex date window is displayed.

The customizer also added its branding to the dial, but none of these changes altered the watch’s robust specifications. It’s still a GMT, and it’s powered by the manufacturer’s innovative caliber 3285 movement. This means you can use the crown to easily adjust both the 12- and 24-hour hands, which will let you tell the time wherever you are and wherever you’d like to be.

This isn’t the first time 777 has updated a high-end timepiece. The jeweler is known for its extravagant reworks of classic timepieces for both men and women— you can find a gem-set Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Skeleton in 18 karat gold, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust and more elsewhere on the Browns website.

Customizing watches in this way shows no sign of slowing down. In March, Drake’s emerald-set Patek Philippe Nautilus, the result of a partnership between designer Virgil Abloh and the jewelry house MAD Paris, stole the show in the music video for the rapper’s song “What’s Next.” And last year, Piaget launched two “Infinitely Personal” concept timepieces that allow collectors to personalize their selections without having to go to a jeweler after making a purchase. Using an online configurator, clients can select the color of the bridge, screws, dial, hands, main plate and much more.