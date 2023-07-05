David Beckham Rocks a Gold Tudor to Wimbledon That’ll Cost You as Much as a Rolex

When you’re invited to sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, you have to show up looking your very best.

That’s why David Beckham got dressed up for his latest appearance at the annual tournament on Wednesday afternoon. And for the soccer legend, this meant pairing a classic summer outfit with a gorgeous Tudor Black Bay 58.

Beckham’s prowess on the soccer pitch may have been what brought him world renown, but it’s far from the only reason he’s famous. Mr. Posh Spice earned himself a reputation as a daring dresser during his playing career, which started in 1992 at Manchester United. So it comes as little surprise that he showed up to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club looking so sharp. The former England captain could be seen wearing head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Purple Label while sitting next to his mother, Sandra Georgina West. What really caught our eye, though, was the striking dive watch around his right wrist.

David Beckham and his Tudor Black Bay 58 Ref. m79018v-0001 Getty Images/Tudor

This particular Black Bay 58, Ref. m79018v-0001, is the perfect match for the green of the grass at Center Court. It has a 39 mm case made from 18-karat yellow gold topped with a matching unidirectional bezel with a matte green 60-minute graduated disc with gold markings and numerals. This sits around a domed sapphire crystal beneath which you’ll find a green dial with gold details. Competing the package is a dark brown alligator strap with an 18-karat gold buckle. The timepiece also comes with a complimentary green fabric strap that is bisected by a gold-colored band.

Powering the watch, like other current Back Bay 58s, is the self-winding Calibre MT5400 movement. It has 27 jewels and a beat rate of 28,800 per hour. The watch also has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours and is waterproof to 200 meters (or 660 feet).

It might be hard to snag a Wimbledon ticket as good as Beckham’s, but you can at least buy his watch. The Ref. m79018v-0001 is available from authorized Tudor dealers now for $17,400.