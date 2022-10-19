De Bethune Will Introduce its 30th In-House Caliber in the DB Kind of Two Jumping GMT

No every watch fan knows about De Bethune. But they should. The brand has a distinctive design language, a maverick sensibility and a mission to reinterpret grand horological traditions with a contemporary vision. This year marks De Bethune’s 20th anniversary and, as part of the celebration, we’ve already seen some exciting new models, like the Formula 1 inspired DB28GS JPS. This week, at the premier watch industry event in Latin America, the Salón Internacional Alta Relojería México (SIAR), De Bethune will debut another exciting anniversary release: the DB Kind of Two Jumping GMT.

This mark’s De Bethune’s second foray into the realm of double-sided watches. It first presented an example of this design last year with the DB Kind of Two Tourbillon, voted best tourbillon at GPHG. While double-sided watches aren’t a recent invention, De Bethune brings a fresh approach to the concept.

DB Kind of Two Jumping GMT De Bethune

The DB Kind of Two Jumping GMT builds on the double-sided concept to create a watch with two distinct identities and impressive functionality. On one side, there’s the jumping hour hand of the GMT function and on the other, there’s the central jumping second hand, depending on whether you want a more modern or traditional look.

On the side with a more classic aesthetic, you have a dial showcasing a GMT function with a finely hand-guilloché central part surrounded by numerals in a classic De Bethune typeface seen in other models like the DB8 and DB10. Flip the watch over, and you have a far more avant-garde look. With this openwork arrangement, De Bethune has highlighted the mechanics and created a new reading of the hour centered on the balance wheel at six o’clock, accompanied by the minute index on the periphery. At the center of it all is a deltoid-shaped bridge that contributes to the overall sense of harmony and symmetry of the design.

DB Kind of Two Jumping GMT De Bethune

Powering it all is the brand’s 30th in-house caliber, the DB2517, a hand-wound movement offering a four-day power reserve. Priced at $195,000, this watch is truly an example of wearable art. For more information, please visit De Bethune’s website.