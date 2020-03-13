De Bethune’s New Watch Lets You Stargaze Every Time You Check the Time

De Bethune doesn’t think you should have to look up to the sky to get a glimpse of the heavens.

The Swiss brand’s latest 2020 watch is the rightly dubbed DB25 Starry Varius––so named for its celestial inspiration––that now comes with a polished rose gold case. The design concept has its roots in how people have historically marked the passage of time. “When you want to observe time in motion without any instruments, you look upwards. This is a recurrent theme in watchmaking”, explained Denis Flageollet, master watchmaker and De Bethune founder, in a statement.

But the astronomical configuration adorning every deep blue watch face is far from cookie cutter. Clients can request that it be customized according to a specific geographical location and a given date. Each gold pin is placed one by one to create the star pattern rendering each piece truly unique. They are then gilded using the traditional gold leaf technique and enhanced by laser beam micro-milling.

The polished rose gold case measures 8.8mm thick and 42mm in diameter with matching hand-polished rose gold hands adorning the face. These sweep over matching hour-markers set on a silver-toned ring to look elevated while still making it easy to tell the time.

An anti-reflective sapphire case-back reveals the intricate inner workings and delicate craftsmanship that are a brand hallmark. The in-house, manually wound DB2105 calibre movement oscillates at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, creating a lengthy six-day power reserve. And all of it secures with an elegant alligator strap.

Stargazing doesn’t get much better.