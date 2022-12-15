Will French Soccer Team Manager Didier Deschamps’s Lucky Hublot Watch Help His Team Beat Argentina?

Didier Deschamps learned his lesson after wearing a Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Compressor Extreme World Chronograph during the World Cup quarterfinals in 2014. That year, France lost to Germany, forfeiting their chance to advance and secure a title win. For the 2018 World Cup games, he switched things up by sporting both a Hublot Spirit of Big Bang King Gold and Big Bang Connected smartwatch throughout the tournament. And when France beat Croatia in the finals, he was wearing a Big Bang Chronograph–clearly, Hublot is Deschamps’s good luck charm. Now, he may be hoping his watch will bring him good fortune again. He was most recently seen wearing a skeletonized Big Bang Tourbillon Power Reserve 5 Days Sapphire Ref. 405.JX.0120.RT ahead of the final matchup against Argentina.

It comes as no surprise Hublot is Deschamps’ watch of choice. The brand has close ties with the sport, joining FIFA and UEFA as the official timekeeper back in 2006 and going on to become the official watch of several prestigious clubs, including Juventus, Chelsea, AFC Ajax and Benfica. More recently, Hublot was named the official timekeeper of the Premier League in 2020 and bolstered its roster of brand ambassadors to include Kylian Mbappé, Alex Morgan and Deschamps himself. And this year, Hublot expanded its presence launching the largest venue in the Metaverse, a 90,000-seat virtual soccer stadium.

Didier Deschamps and Ousmane Dembélé at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar Getty Images, Jean Catuffe / Contributor

On Sunday, Deschamps will lead his team to the World Cup Finals hoping to land a third title and become the third country to ever notch consecutive World Cup wins. The competition will be fierce with Argentina’s national team, led by powerhouse forward Lionel Messi, hoping to score the first World Cup win for the team since 1986 and give them a third title. Deschamps will certainly be pulling out all the stops for his team, including strapping a Hublot on his wrist. It will be interesting to see if he sticks with the Big Bang Tourbillon that brought France to victory in the semifinals against Morocco or if he’ll opt for a different model from the brand. Be sure to keep an eye on his wrist to find out.