Your Dive Watch Operates Just Like a Submarine

That being said, the basic O-ring seal is a principal design feature for watertight functionality for both of these submersible mechanisms. Specialized rubbers for O-rings, like nitrile, Viton, and ethylene-propylene diene monomer (EPDM), have also advanced waterproofing capabilities, since they can withstand extremely cold temperatures better than ordinary rubber.

“The challenge that watchmakers and submarine engineers have in common is form,” says Charles Kohnen, president of SEAmagine Hydrospace Corp., a manufacturer of personal submersibles . “The shape of a pressure vessel is just as important—if not more important—than the material. How uniformly is the pressure distributed around the shape? That’s a very important aspect.”

“As the sub starts to dive, it gets squeezed together and compressed into shape,” explains John Ramsay, principal design engineer at Triton Submarines. “Once you start getting deeper, the submarine starts to seal itself.” Because of that, the shape and strength of a submersible (like a diving watch) are the most critical aspects of its construction.

“To make a watch waterproof at deeper depths, it’s not something very difficult to do anymore,” says Marc Hayek, the CEO of Blancpain, manufacturer of the Fifty Fathoms collection of diver’s watches. “Where we have advanced is in reducing tolerances that make performance more consistent.”

Likewise in submarines, refinements have occurred through advances in manufacturing. “Ten years ago, we used a lot of welding techniques,” says Ramsay. “But our subs are being built more to a watchmaker’s level of precision now. Everything is machined from solid extrusions of metal until we have the perfect shapes. We know everything about the shape and size of the sub within thousandths of an inch. That allows us to know exactly how a sub is going to perform as it gets pressurized.” The reactive properties of those specialized materials—such as rubber and acrylic—and the shape and strength of a submersible are critical to a sub’s ability to successfully and safely perform a dive not just once but thousands of times. “During a dive, everything contracts and releases,” says Kohnen. “That puts stress on the material and stress on the whole system. It’s one thing to build a submersible that can withstand the pressure, but how often can it do that? The windows in our 1,000-meter submarines are made of acrylic with a thickness rating equal to 4,000 meters of pressure. That’s the margin they must have to handle 10,000 cycles.”