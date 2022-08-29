Watch DJ Khaled Show Off His Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Rainbow in a New Video

Future, DJ Khaled and Lil Baby busted out some very big timepieces for their new single “Big Time.”

During the four-minute video, the rap trio proudly showcases three different versions of Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak. It’s not exactly surprising considering the song’s chorus pays a heavy-handed homage to the relatively new rainbow reference with the line, “Rainbow Audemar, bitch, I’m big time.”

Released in July 2021, this particular RO sports an intricate openworked dial set with 32 baguette-cut tsavorites, emeralds, topazes, tanzanites, amethysts and colored sapphires. It can be clearly spotted on the wrist of DJ Khaled as he unabashedly points at it multiple times during the clip. Future and Lil Baby, on the other hand, both wear different versions of the AP classic that are sans colorful ice yet still undeniably glitzy.

Khaled’s rainbow rarity appears to be the 41 mm version finished in yellow gold. (The reference is also available in white or pink gold and in 37 mm sizing.) To top it off, the watch features jeweler Carolina Bucci’s frosted technique on the bracelet and case for added pizzaz. It catches your eye even without a certain DJ pointing at it.

The 41 mm model sports slate-gray NAC-coated bridges with a double balance wheel matching the case material. Inside, meanwhile, the piece is powered by the caliber 3132 movement with 45 hours of power reserve.

Although many luxury watchmakers have embraced the rainbow trend, Audemars Piguet has some of the most ornate (and expensive) iterations on the market. The 41 mm Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openwork Rainbow, for instance, will set you back $118,500, while the 37 mm version is priced at $100,500. Although getting your hands on one now will be near impossible.

A true maximalist, DJ Khaled wore a stunning Jacob & Co. Billionaire timepiece encrusted with 189 carats of diamonds to the Oscars earlier this year. Maybe he really is big-time—when it comes to watches, at least.