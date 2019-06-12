Here’s What We Know About the Richard Mille Watch Drake Wore to the NBA Finals

Drake’s Richard Mille watch is making headlines again. The rapper wore his $750,000 RM69 Erotic Tourbillon to the NBA Finals this week.

Clad in a black t-shirt and matching track pants, the “In My Feelings” rapper was relatively dressed down for Game 5 of the finals in Toronto on Monday night, but he accented his minimalist outfit with an attention-grabbing wrist candy. No stranger to unrequited love, or rapping about it across dozens (and dozens) of songs, the Canadian’s timepiece would seem to signal that he really does think it’s best to be as upfront as possible when it comes to matters of the heart—or, at the very least, what he’s looking for in the bedroom.

First spotted by “Page Six,” the face of the manually winding watch features three mechanical panels capable of displaying different “seductive” messages. The first displays a request (e.g. “I want to,” “Let me”), the second a sensuous verb (“taste,” “caress”) and the third goes into specifics (“your lips,” “you tonight”). Drake’s RM 69 was reportedly set to the very mature and classy “I’d Love to Kiss Your P—y” during the Golden State Warriors’ 106-105 victory over the hometown Raptors.

The watch, which debuted in 2015, is inspired by the erotic timepieces of watchmaking history, many of which were “banned and confiscated” and could only be enjoyed in private. “On the RM 69, however, love and eroticism proclaim themselves proudly and clearly in words,” the brand said. “Far from scenes brought to life by automatons, this creation plays on the desire to openly express passion, sensuality and even sexuality.”

Inspired by the theme of libertinism, the brand’s goal was to allow its customers to be truly open about their wants, saying, “Activated on request by pressing a button at 10 o’clock, it plainly reveals the wearers’ deepest desires.”

In addition to its sexually charged Mad Libs capabilities, Drake’s brushed titanium and black timepiece also features a manual winding tourbillon movement—designed in collaboration with Audemars Piguet Renaud & Papi—consisting of 505 components and 41 jewels with an “oracle” complication, retractable hours and minutes and, naturally, a 69-hour power-reserve indicator. It was limited to a production run of just 30, but getting a hold of one probably won’t be enough to impress longtime crush Rihanna.