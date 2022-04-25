Who Needs a Tiffany-Blue Nautilus? Drake’s Turquoise Rolex Day-Date Shines at the Raptors Game

Drake’s beloved Toronto Raptors may have lost last week, but at least the Canadian rapper’s watch was a winner.

The “Hotline Bling” singer, who has an enviable collection of, well, bling, donned a flashy turquoise-dial, 18-karat yellow gold Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 to Thursday’s playoffs in which the Raptors were defeated 104 to 101 by the Philadelphia 76ers. Drake certainly scored a few style points with the Ref. 128348RBR he was wearing

Watches withturquoise dials have been on fire since the release of the highly sought-after Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe x Tiffany & Co. Nautilus Ref. 5711. All 170 limited editions sold out in a flash (Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio are proud owners) and one model, reserved for Phillips auction house, sold for over $6.5 million with proceeds going to charity. It has since caused the turquoise-dial Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36 Ref. 126000 to skyrocket in the secondary market retailing for almost seven times its original retail price of $5,800.

Drake’s Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 mm isn’t just turquoise in hue but is made from the actual stone, showing the natural striations on the dial. With an 18-karat gold case and bracelet, the wristwatch features a sparkling bezel set with 32 diamonds and Roman numerals set with another 24 diamonds. As its moniker suggests, the Day-Date indicates both the day of the week and the date. (It was actually the first watch to spell out the weekday in full when it was launched in 1956.) Its elegant President bracelet closes with a concealed folding Crownclasp.

Drake’s piece is also fitted with a new-generation movement, caliber 3255, which was designed and manufactured entirely in-house. The patented, self-winding mechanical movement offers approximately 70 hours of power reserve, along with high-performance shock absorbers and stop-seconds for precise time setting. The watch is also waterproof to 300 feet.

The classic Day-Date 36 is, naturally, price upon request and like all Rolex models today, it won’t be easy to come by. But it certainly beats trying to nab a Tiffany Blue Nautilus when they eventually start showing up at auction houses.