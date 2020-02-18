Drake’s $620,000 Roulette Wheel Watch Is a Style Gamble We Can Get Behind

The latest addition to Drake’s impressive watch collection wants to know your lucky number.

The rapper is well-acquainted with custom timepieces, but his new Jacob & Co. Astronomia Casino stands apart from the pack—and not just because of its $620,000 price tag. Inspired by one of the gambling world’s favorite games of chance, the watch showcases a fully functioning roulette wheel––complete with alternating red and black colorway––around the perimeter of its intricate face.

The casino-inspired timepiece is hand-crafted with a four-arm setup. The first sports a globe-shaped ceramic ball, the second holds the triple-axis tourbillon, the third contains the Roman numerals which designate the time and the crowning fourth has a 1-carat Jacob-cut white diamond. According to an official Instagram post from the brand, the gem turns over every 30 seconds to best take advantage of its 288 twinkling facets.

The watch’s 50mm case has a framework forged from 18K rose gold with sapphire apertures that allow for a largely clear body. Every element works in perpetual motion thanks to the oscillator at the heart of the three-axis tourbillon. This creates a beautiful display with all of its striking inner workings in full view fixed to a luxe, richly textured alligator strap. The proprietary Jacob & Co. manually wound movement provides a hearty 60 hours of power reserve to endure long stretches between windings. Only 88 pieces of the limited-edition design will ever be produced.

As striking as the watch is, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. New York-based Jacob & Co. has built a reputation on imaginative designs inspired by anything and everything––even oil pumps. No one would be shocked if Drake, who has been known to enjoy a watch that pushes the design envelope, made a return trip before long. See his post with some behind-the-scenes photos below: