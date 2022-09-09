Dubai Watch Week Is Bringing Its Horology Forum to NYC Later This Month

Once, one had to travel to Europe to experience watchmaking and horology on its own territory through industry events such as Baselworld and SIHH/Watches & Wonders. And if one wasn’t part of said industry or a member of the press, accessing many of these events was nigh impossible.

Thankfully, over the past decade, this has slowly been changing, and New York City has come into focus as an epicenter of North American watch culture. Watchtime New York and the Windup Watch Fair have already had collectors flocking to Manhattan. The city has established itself as an important location for the international watch trade, with professionals and collectors flying in from around the globe to converge on this unique metropolis and, well, talk watches!

Dubai Watch Week’s Horology Forum is the latest such event to make its way to the Big Apple. The eighth edition of the Forum will take place from September 24 to 25 at 875 Washington St. in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, bringing together a diverse array of designers, collectors, sellers, personalities and thought leaders to facilitate open conversation on the intersection of horology with commerce, luxury, technology and more. Oh, and did we mention that registration is free and open to the public?

The Horology Forum is the brainchild of the Seddiqi Family, the founders of Dubai Watch Week and an important part of the horological story in the Emirates. “Channeling the incredible diversity of talent, interests, cultures and people of New York City, this edition of our Horology Forum has been purposefully curated to focus on our overarching objective of providing an educational platform for all attendees and fostering connections,” says Hind Seddiqi, director general of Dubai Watch Week.

WATCH

Dubai Watch Week has grown in scope and emerged as an important player in the wake of Baselworld’s demise, with the Moves New York edition serving to engage new participants and bring fresh blood into the horological fold. It will include panels on American watchmaking, the luxury business, generational businesses, NFTs, heritage brands, and more, as well as masterclasses and—to the delight of this writer—a popup cafe called “Sandwatch.”

If you’re free between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on September 24 or 25, head downtown to meet fellow collectors, scope out new watches, hear from thoughtful industry leaders and more.