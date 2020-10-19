Eberhard & Co. and Alfa Romeo Release a Sporty Limited-Edition Watch Inspired by Biscione Cars

To celebrate Alfa Romeo’s 110th birthday, Eberhard & Co. has devised a timepiece as sleek and well-engineered as the Italian automaker’s famous vehicles.

Crafted in a limited run of only 110 pieces, the automatic chronograph has a sporty look inspired by Alfa Romeo’s Biscione cars, a nickname they derived from the symbol of their Milanese home base: the snake.

“This is the perfect occasion to celebrate the affinity we share with the creator of the Biscione, namely our desire to conduct technical and technological research and design, not to mention our strong ties with the past,” said Mario Peserico, General Manager of Eberhard & Co., in a press statement. “The partnership is founded on characteristics common to both brands, such as the constant drive to innovate, attention to every detail and careful design decisions, which are showcased in the models defined by pure lines, the perfect combination of sporty and refined design.”

Measuring 42mm in diameter and 13.45mm deep, the watch’s case is forged from polished stainless steel with a coaxial push button––inspired by the shape of a piston––on the crown at 3 o’clock and is water-resistant to 30 meters.

The white dial––also inspired by automobile instruments like speedometers––is decorated with silver-tone elements in the shape of Alpha Romeo’s crowned serpentine logo and incorporates three counters. Its crisp numerals make for easy legibility, a feature enhanced by the relatively open face structure capped with sapphire crystal. This same crystalline material is repeated across the clear case back, which is closed with six screws and displays the pair’s co-branding around the perimeter. To further emphasize its connection to function and performance, the watch comes complete with a tactile rubberized fabric strap to secure around the wrist.

The partnership represents the second collaboration between two distinguished brands. The first was last year’s Quadrifoglio Verde chronograph, which quickly sold out. Don’t be surprised if the newest release follows suit.

The Eberhard & Co. x Alfa Romeo chronograph will be available from authorized Eberhard & Co. dealers beginning in November. Price available upon request.