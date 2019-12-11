Ernest Hemingway’s Pocket Watch Is Coming Up for Auction at Christie’s

Ernest Hemingway was such a fan of the Paris Ritz, the hotel named a bar in his honor. He lived in the hotel off and on, and once wrote, “When I dream of afterlife in heaven, the action always takes place in the Paris Ritz.”

The American novelist formed a warm friendship with the hotel’s owner, Charles Ritz, son of founder and famed hotelier Cesar Ritz. As a token of that friendship and to celebrate Hemingway’s 1946 wedding to journalist Mary Welsh, Charles Ritz gifted the author with a pocket watch, an 18-karat gold 53 mm manual movement split second chronograph pocket watch by L. Leroy & Cie. The watch, rich in sentiment and symbolism, will be included in Christie’s New York’s “Important Watches and American Icons” auction on December 12.

“Hemingway was fond of racing and used the stop watch function to time the horses,” Rebeca Ross, Christie’s watch specialist said. “He supposedly inscribed his initials on the watches couvert, although they are no longer visible.” Frequent use could have worn away any fine etching, Ms. Ross speculated.

The author’s 4th wife and widow, Mary Hemingway, returned the watch to Charles Ritz following Hemingway’s death. In another gesture of friendship, Ritz passed it along to his friend, the American entrepreneur, editor and philanthropist Henry Dormann.

After Dormann died last year, his widow reached out to Christie’s. “She called and said ‘I may have some things for you,’” Ms. Ross, explained. Did she ever. The widow continued, “My husband had a watch that belonged to Ernest Hemingway.”

Charles Ritz had also gifted Mr. Dormann with a Vacheron Constantin 18-karat gold open face pocket watch made in 1914. He presented the two watches inside a gold frame with burgundy velvet matting and a photo of himself sitting in the Paris Ritz’ garden on which he wrote, “With warm regards and great friendship, Charles C. Ritz.”

The two watches, sold in their frame with the signed photograph, are estimated to fetch $15,000 to $25,000, but Ms. Ross believes the bidding will go much higher. The lot, #107, holds appeal to those who love Paris, the Ritz, Hemingway, and, Ms. Ross concludes, “friendship.”