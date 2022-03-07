A German Watchmaker Teamed Up With an LA Shoe Company for the Ultimate Traveler’s Accessories

California-based shoe designer George Esquivel and German watchmaker Tutima have joined forces to create the ultimate ensemble of luxury accessories for on-the-go travelers. The duo created a full kit that includes a bespoke edition of Tutima’s Patria Dual Time watch outfitted with two leather straps (one of which double wraps around the wrist), a leather watch holder which fits into a pocket of the overnight leather duffle bag and a pair of boots to match. All come in Vachetta leather and are crafted in Esquivel’s Los Angeles workshop.

The partnership was a natural fit. Esquivel, known for his handcrafted leather boots and shoes, is a long-time watch enthusiast and collector with an appreciation for intricate craftsmanship. He often purchases timepieces to mark special milestones in his business and one of his early purchases in 2009 was a Tutima with a Bordeaux-colored dial, marking one of his early dives into the luxury mechanical watch market. “When we learned of George’s passion for watch collecting and his personal experience with Tutima, we knew he would be the perfect partner to collaborate with,” said Gustavo Calzadilla, president and CEO of Tutima USA, in a statement. “It was important we create a collection that perfectly represents the value of fine craftsmanship instilled in both Tutima and Esquivel and we found the same dedicated effort and attention to detail in his journey of creation as we have at Tutima.”

The shoemaker’s leather goods are made to withstand the test of time. The Chelsea boots offered in this ensemble are hand-stitched, pulled and hand-stained (not only on the upper, but also on the last and sole) in a process that takes 100 steps. The staining employed develops into a patina that makes every pair unique. Every leather piece in the Esquivel + Tutima Compass collection has been treated in this coloring technique.

Craftsmanship is equally important at Tutima where watches are made with great care for precision and quality in its Glashütte-based manufacturer in Germany. The 43 mm stainless-steel Patria Dual Time comes equipped with the Caliber 619 movement featuring 65 hours of power reserve and a dual-time function. Visible through the sapphire-crystal caseback, the movement is decorated in a hand-finished sunburst pattern and has an oscillating system with a special curve that has been crafted by hand. Likewise, its 18-karat rose-gold hands have also been made manually and sit above an Opaline white silver dial.

Each set, limited to just 25, retails for $16,900. The pieces will not be sold separately. You can swipe up the Tutima + Esquivel Compass Collection at Esquivel’s atelier in downtown Los Angeles, Gary’s in Newport Beach and the Tutima USA and Esquivel Shoes websites.