This One-of-a-Kind Watch From F.P. Journe Sold for Over $1 Million at Auction

The Chronomètre Optimum was specifically designed for Ball in Monaco charity event and led to a fierce bidding war among collectors.

F.P. Journe Chronomètre Optimum F.P. Journe

F.P Journe sure knows how to create a watch that breaks expectations.

The company designed a custom Chronomètre Optimum specifically for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s Ball in Monaco, held for the first time since 2018. The one-off timepiece went on to sell for over $1 million on October 28—shattering the amount raised four years ago. 2022 marked the eighth edition of the event, which aims to support planetary health; taking place at the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel, this year’s auction was focused on oceanic efforts. The nonprofit is no stranger to generating funds: The Singapore branch of the foundation has raised money for more than two dozen projects over the past 14 years.

At the previous ball, F.P. Journe had presented a unique version of the Chronographe Monopoussoir Rattrapante for the charity auction, which raised nearly $300,000 for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. This year, the brand opted to create a different custom watch to ring in the occasion.

F.P. Journe Chronomètre Optimum
F.P. Journe Chronomètre Optimum. F.P Journe

This Chronomètre Optimum features a gorgeous burgundy color, along with a ruthenium-plated guilloche silver dial and Chinese numerals. An opening on the dial at 11 o’clock teases the movement, allowing you to view the wheel of the remontoir d’égalité and adding a subtle pop of rose gold. Flip the watch over and you can see the caliber 1510 in fully glory, revealing a natural deadbeat second delineated by a seconds circle screwed onto the bridge. The caliber also benefits from F.P. Journe’s patented High-Performance Bi-Axial Escapement. The stunning 18-karat rose-gold movement is complete with a bespoke engraving reading “S.A.S Albert II 2022 Singapore.”

Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's Ball in Monaco
Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s Ball in Monaco. F.P. Journe

The bidding for the one-of-a-kind Chronomètre Optimum started at just over $125,000 but went on to sell for a whopping $1,078,065, nearly four times what the watch donated in 2018 raised. ln total, the auction’s funds amounted to over $1.67 million and will be used by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to support concrete actions in Asia for the protection of the ocean.

