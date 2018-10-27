F.P. Journe’s Newest Timepieces Have a Yellow Streak

Boutique Swiss watchmaker F.P. Journe is giving its Centigraphe Sport and Octa Sport a makeover this year, releasing new models for 2018 that sport a yellow jacket–like black-and-yellow color scheme with red highlights. Both watches are new additions to the company’s Linesport collection, which has previously featured watches with more traditional, muted colors.

First, let’s touch on the similarities. Both of the new models are housed in 44 millimeter lightweight, aircraft-grade titanium cases in an anthracite color and both weigh 75 grams apiece. They also share a bezel constructed from titanium and ceramic and marked with minute indices. And with dials that bright, it’s not surprising to learn that all the numbers, indices, and hands are luminescent.

The Centigraphe Sport is powered by F.P. Journe’s Calibre 1506, a chronograph movement that’s notable for being able to record times with an accuracy of up to a 100th of a second. In fact, since the hand on the one second subdial at 10 o’clock stops anywhere it is along its path, you can even record fractions of 100th of a second. The rest of the chronograph information is displayed on a 20 seconds display at 2 o’clock and a 10-minute indicator at 6 o’clock. The manually wound watch has a maximum power reserve of 80 hours when the chronograph isn’t used and up to 24 hours with the chronograph running. Adding to the buying incentive, 30 percent of each of the Centigraphe Sports (from approximately $68,500) sold will go to benefit the Brain & Spine Institute in Paris.

The Octa Sport, on the other hand, is not a chronograph, but features a day-night indicator, a power-reserve indicator, and a large date window. It also carries an automatic movement with a titanium rotor decorated with cutout sections and engraved with the brand’s name, motto, and the Linesport logo. Even when not worn, the Octa Sport—priced from approximately $44,100—will function for an impressive 160 hours without being wound.

Both yellow-clad watches come on a titanium bracelet with rubber inserts that help absorb shocks and prevent damage. The bracelet is also available in 18-karat red gold and platinum, as are the cases of both watches.