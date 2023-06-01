10 Watches That Make Perfect Father’s Day Gifts, From IWC to Cartier

Few gifts carry more meaning for Father’s Day than a fine timepiece. Not only is a wristwatch a functional and refreshingly analog way to keep time, it also sends the perfect message to pops: This watch is both a thank you for time well spent, and a harbinger of the good times that lie ahead.

Whether your father—or the father figure in your life—prefers a watch that’s sporty or sophisticated, minimalist or complicated, vintage-looking or ultra-contemporary, the 10 timepieces highlighted below have you covered.

For the Risk-Taker: Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève”

Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Louis Vuitton

The Swiss are fond of using the word audacious to describe their timepieces, even if they’re talking about a fairly basic mechanical watch. In the case of the new Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon “Poinçon de Genève” from Louis Vuitton, the term applies—and then some. Crafted from a single block of fluorescent yellow synthetic sapphire, the watch is completely transparent; the effort to create each piece requires 420 hours. And it’s blessed with the Geneva Seal, a quality mark assigned to only the most exceptional feats of mechanical engineering. The boldness of the watch coupled with its complicated and superbly openworked manufacture movement makes it the perfect piece for dads unafraid to make a daring statement. Price on request; us.louisvuitton.com

For the Racing Aficionado: Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph

Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Chopard

Chopard’s 35-year relationship with Italy’s Mille Miglia, arguably the world’s most prestigious classic car race, has yielded an impressive lineup of wristwatches that continues to go from strength to strength. Exhibit A: the newest addition, a classic chronograph in a 40.5 mm two-tone execution combining the brand’s ethical yellow gold and Lucent steel. With its lacquered “Grigio-Blu” colored dial bearing a fetching circular satin-brushed finish, the watch is as beautiful as its namesake. $10,700; chopard.com

For the Vintage Lover: Panerai Radiomir Otto Giorni

Panerai Radiomir Otto Giorni Panerai

Housed in a 45mm eSteel case that’s been meticulously weathered (through a physical vapor deposition process) to look like a vintage find, the new Radiomir Otto Giorni from Panerai—equipped with a hand-wound, eight-day movement—recalls the look of historic Radiomir, right down to its dégradé brown dial (also available in a dégradé blue execution). Designed to evoke the dials of yesteryear’s Radiomirs, which changed color over time due to the anodization process used on aluminum, the face of the watch is the best part of the model’s lovingly worn aesthetic. Paired with a supple calf leather strap that color-matches the dial, the piece is perfect for dads who appreciate a vintage aesthetic backed by cutting-edge functionality. $9,700; panerai.com

For the Design Enthusiast: Bulgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days Bulgari

Since 2014, when Bulgari introduced its wildly popular Octo Finissimo model, the brand has grown the collection into one of the high-end watch world’s most important design pillars. The new Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days is a perfect example of why the range remains so popular: With its 40 mm titanium case; manual-winding, in-house, ultra-thin movement; eight days of power reserve; and gorgeously openworked dial, the piece represents contemporary watchmaking at its finest. $26,300; bulgari.com

For the Minimalist: Parmigiani Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante Parmigiani Fleurier

With the 2022 redesign of its Tonda PF collection, Parmigiani struck watchmaking gold. And the GMT Rattrapante is the piece that started it all. As the perfect distillation of the “quite luxury” trend overtaking social media, the minimalist model hides an unexpected complication within its 40 mm stainless steel case: a dual-time function that becomes evident only when the wearer presses the push-piece at 7 o’clock. That’s when the model’s two superimposed hour hands diverge, with the rhodium-plated gold upper hand, dedicated to local time, jumping by one hour, revealing the rose gold hand displaying the time back home. $29,500; parmigiani.com

For the Traditionalist: Breguet Classique 7327

Breguet Classique 7327 Breguet

Watchmaking does not get any more classic than Breguet, which owes its legacy to one of history’s finest watchmakers. And within the brand’s oeuvre, its watches don’t get any more classic than the—wait for it—Classique 7327, a perpetual calendar in 18k gold. Powered by a self-winding movement with a moonphase display, the 39 mm timepiece—bearing a silvered gold dial that’s been hand-engraved on a rose engine—embodies the best of Swiss watchmaking tradition. $80,200; breguet.com

For the Gentleman: Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Tourbillon

Vacheron Constantin Traditionelle Tourbillon Vacheron Constantin

Classic in form, yet ultra-contemporary in its refined green styling, the new Traditionnelle Tourbillon represents the 21st century dress watch ideal. Housed in a 41 mm platinum case and equipped with an ultra-thin movement, Calibre 2160/1, the watch features a slow-tempo regulator that recalls historic pocket watches, which boasted a frequency of about 18,000 vibrations per hour. All the better to admire the ballet-like whirl of the tourbillon. Price on request; vacheron-constantin.com

For the Engineer: IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 IWC

In the great tradition of steel sport watches with a 1970s pedigree (think the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Philippe Nautilus), the Ingenieur from IWC brings a high degree of prestige to the table—like its cohorts, it, too, was designed by the legendary Gerald Genta—but hasn’t achieved quite the same mainstream popularity. Yet. Redesigned this year to feature a newly curved case, enhanced finishing, a new crown guard and an updated bezel and dial, the model, shown here in a 40 mm stainless steel case, is a study in precision, both inside and outside. $11,700; iwc.com

For the Style Setter: H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Centre Seconds Smoked Salmon

H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Centre Seconds Smoked Salmon H. Moser & Cie

Available for one year and one year only, the newest addition to H. Moser & Cie’s Streamliner family is a stylish ode to train travel in the 1920s and ’30s. Housed in a 40 mm cushion-shaped steel case, this three-hand watch comes on a fully integrated steel bracelet with a gentle curve that follows the arc of the wrist. Featuring a brand-new fumé dial called Smoked Salmon, whose trendy hue shifts from chocolate to gold depending on the light, the watch hits all the right style notes. $21,900; h-moser.com

For the Aesthete: Tank Louis Cartier

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Cartier

You simply can’t go wrong with a Tank Louis Cartier, a dress watch for the ages.

With a pedigree that stretches all the way back to 1921, when Louis Cartier, the designer of the Tank, stretched the case of the original, refined its brancards, and softened its edges. Today, the collection is a repository for LC variations that experiment with color and motif—such as this elegant gray dial version in a large rose gold case. $13,400; cartier.com