Franck Muller’s Newest Watch Doubles as a Bitcoin Wallet, and You’ll Need Cryptocurrency to Buy It

Despite the oft volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, Franck Muller is betting big on Bitcoin. The Swiss watchmaker has just unveiled a new titanium timepiece that doubles as a wallet for the digital dosh.

Muller’s horological oddities have always skewed outside the norms of conventional watchmaking, and this limited-edition watch is no exception. Fittingly named “Free the Money. Free the World,” the high-tech wrist candy allows you to check your Bitcoin balance while on the go, and, you know, read the time, too.

So, how does it work? Each watch comes as a two-piece “Deep Cold Storage” set. For those unversed in crypto lingo, “cold” simply means offline. So, in this case, the coins are stored in an offline “cold wallet” on your wrist rather than anywhere on the internet.

The timepiece also has its own unique public address etched on the 41 mm dial and a sealed USB containing the private key. This means you can easily add Bitcoins to the wallet or check your balance with, quite literally, a flick of the wrist.

As for the actual watch, it has a sleek and sporty aesthetic with a black DLC-coated brushed titanium finish and a matching black leather strap. Underneath the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal case, you can see the eye-catching Bitcoin logo at the center, along with striking green and white accents. Inside, the timepiece features a Swiss automatic Calibre FM 0800 movement with 42 hours of power reserve.

This isn’t the first time Muller has fused watchmaking with cryptocurrency. In 2019, his eponymous brand partnered with Regal Assets to unveil the first functional Bitcoin watch known as the Vanguard Encrypto. Yet, the timing really couldn’t be better for this latest release. Earlier this year, the price of a single Bitcoin topped $40,000 for the first time in its relatively short history. And, although it recently plunged 11 percent in 24 hours, even some of the most begrudging financial analysts believe it’s here to stay.

Only 500 Encrypto “Free The Money. Free The World.” watches are being offered via Bitcoin for $12,000 (€9,900). Naturally, you can only purchase the timepiece using cryptocurrency.