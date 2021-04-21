Franck Muller’s New Vanguard Skeleton Is a Like Telling Time With a Rainbow

Franck Muller’s sportiest timepiece series just got a colorful new addition to the family.

In a nod to the season, the new Vanguard Skeleton Sapphire showcases seven vibrant colors. The manually wound, 2.5Hz movement’s aluminum skeleton is vividly anodized in electrifying shades of red, orange, purple and two hues of blue. Collectors will especially appreciate the open-worked mainspring barrel and small seconds ring, made visible in bright green and yellow colors. The timepiece also has hand-chamfering on its flanks, micro-blasted bridges with satin finishing and defined circular-brushing on each wheel.

Mueller’s Vanguard Skeleton Sapphire timepiece is encased in a transparent 44mm x 53mm Tourneau-shaped, sapphire crystal case—which is water resistant to 30m. The brand’s aim is to offer full visual access to the skeleton’s one-of-a-kind design and movement. The new Color Dreams styled model is comfortably fitted to your wrist with a hand-sewn red alligator strap. Oh, and it has an impressive power reserve of over 160 hours.

No other Franck Mueller Vanguard series model features this exclusive styling of colors—yes, including both vibrant Master Banker V45 models. Indeed, the Sapphire Skeleton is closest in design to the brand’s Grande Date, Gravity, and other Skeleton models, but the sapphire casing takes this exclusive model to the next level.

Sapphire timepieces are having something of a moment. High-profile watchmakers such as Gerard Perregaux, Hublot and even French fashion giant Chanel have all released Sapphire crystal timepieces recently. And, notably, those models showcase everything from open-work dials to untraditional bezels and straps.

As for Franck Mueller’s addition to this trend, you can now purchase the Vanguard Skeleton Sapphire timepiece for $150,000 exclusively at the watchmaker’s retail stores.