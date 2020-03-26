Quantcast
Audemars Piguet’s Limited-Edition Remaster 01 Watch—in Pictures

The watchmaker took a step back in time to shed new light on past achievements.

Audemars Piguet [Re]master 01 Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet has turned to its past to make what looks like a promising step forward. After the 2019 release of its first new line of watches in decades, the Code 11.59 collection, received mixed reviews, the brand has gone back to its roots to and dug a watch out of the archives for a reboot.

The new Remaster 01, based on a 1943 chronograph from the archives, was originally created to celebrate the brand’s new Bjarke Ingels-designed museum in its hometown of Le Brassus, Switzerland. The opening of its museum, however, has been pushed back till June; once it opens, the original ’40s-era chronograph will be available for viewing for those that can’t get their hands on the new limited-edition version quickly enough.

