From Cartier to Vacheron Constantin: The Best New Watches of 2020 (So Far)

Rolex and Patek Philippe may be delaying their releases this year, but a slew of other brands have released stellar new timepieces for 2020. LVMH dropped new watches early in the year at their luxury watch summit in Dubai, including an out-of-this-world new gem-set Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori with the world’s smallest tourbillon movement. Chanel carved out serious new ground in sapphire crystal with the first watch made almost entirely of the material—right down to the bracelet—in the new J12 X-Ray. With hefty doses of gold and high-end complications, Vacheron Constantin came out the gate swinging, with a host of serious new timepieces for top-tier collectors including a new gold bracelet Overseas and some extraordinary Les Cabinotiers pieces, including one of its most complicated wristwatches to date, the Tempo. And independent watchmaker F.P. Journe updated his crowning achievement, the Chronomètre à Resonance, with an entirely new mechanism to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of his most collectible models. Few brands played it safe, with many of the new releases playing to the highest end of the market and, of course, only the most loyal collectors will get their hands on them.

