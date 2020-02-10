From a Rolex Daytona to a Bulgari Octo Finissimo: The Best Watches at the 2020 Oscars

Although jewelry gets a ton of attention on the red carpet, it was hard for us not to notice that a few gentlemen showed off some very fine wrist candy at the Oscars on Sunday night. For the guys who wore their own timepieces, Rolex was, of course, the popular brand. Oscar Isaac wore the most surprising choice of the evening, wearing Omega’s 50th-anniversary tribute watch to the moon landing. Mark Ruffalo and Rami Malek sported dress watches from Harry Winston and Cartier, while Antonio Banderas opted for the ultra-sleek and ultra-thin Bulgari Octo Finissimo. Gold seemed to be the material of choice—this is Hollywood after all—and we’re hoping that might be a burgeoning trend now that the craze for steel watches seems like a bubble near bursting.