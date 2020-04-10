Christie’s Titanium and Ruby Collection Auction—In Pictures

A massive collection of Patek Philippe timepieces from is coming up for auction at Christie’s Hong Kong this July and November. The auction house is touting the sale as the “most valuable single-owner collection ever offered in Asia” at an estimate of about $12 million, according to Christie’s. Most of the watches are relatively new, dating in production from the last two decades and have predominately been collected by the owner through auction meaning many of these watches have been seen on-the-block before.