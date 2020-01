The Grammys may be music’s biggest night, but the star-studded awards show is also prime red carpet-people watching. Lots of the stylish men and women present for last night’s festivities accented their sharply tailored looks with some impressive timepieces. Below, the best of what we saw—from Trevor Noah’s covetable, gem-set Rolex GMT Master II to Joe Jonas’s extra-thin Bvlgari skeleton watch, here’s the best of what we saw.